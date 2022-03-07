Drought sparks famine fears in Zimbabwe

The news comes after the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (Fewsnet) warned the drought could result in poor harvests. Higher temperatures and a reduction in rainfall have reduced already depleted water resources, contributing to an increasing number of droughts, All Africa reported.

Earlier, UN scientists delivered a stark warning about the impact of climate change on people and the planet, saying that ecosystem collapse, species extinction, deadly heatwaves, and floods are among the "unavoidable multiple climate hazards" the world will face over the next two decades due to global warming.

According to the report, human-induced climate change is causing dangerous and widespread disruption in nature and affecting billions of lives all over the world, despite efforts to reduce the risks, with people and ecosystems least able to cope.

MP/PR