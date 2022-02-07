  1. Politics
Iraq relationship with US not against Iran: Araji

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Stressing that relations with Iran, the US and Saudi Arabia are based on Iraqi national interests, Iraq national security adviser said the country's relations with each of these countries are not against another state.

In a tweet on Sunday night, Qasim al-Araji said that Iraq's relationships with Iran, the United States and Saudi Arabia are not against another state.

"Our relationship with the United States and international coalition is not against Iran. Our relationship with Iran is not against the United States and the international coalition, our relationship with Saudi Arabia is not against Iran and our relationship with Iran is not against Saudi Arabia. Iraq is acting based on its national interests,” he emphasized.

"We do not want armed groups to use Iraq as a base to threaten Iran or any other country and we welcome any foreign country that respects Iraqi sovereignty and law."

A few days ago, in a meeting with the ambassadors of Sweden, Norway and Denmark regarding the talks between Iran and regional countries, Araji stated that talks between Iran and countries of the region are doing well so that Iraq's hosting of these talks is solid evidence for the positive and constructive role of Iraqi diplomacy.

