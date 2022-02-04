  1. Politics
Rob Malley discusses Iran with representatives of Arab states

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – US Special Envoy for Iran Affairs Robert Malley discussed Iran’s nuclear deal with the representatives of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC).

In a tweet on Friday, Robert Malley wrote that he had good conversation with representatives from the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), Egypt, and Jordan about the ongoing negotiations for a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA.

“As negotiations reach a conclusion in the coming weeks, we will continue to consult closely with our regional partners,” he added.

Robert Malley talks with the Arab leaders over Vienna talks came at a time when American Wall Street Journal (WSJ) claimed in a note that US officials were seeking a different deal from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
