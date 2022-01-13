Feeling shows negotiations are moving forward: Ulyanov  

In a tweet on Wednesday, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “Met with the #US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr. Robert Malley. As usual, we had a productive discussion on the remaining most difficult issues to be settled in the course of the #ViennaTalks.”

“The feeling is that the negotiations are moving forward,” he added.

Iran and the P4+1 group of countries resumed talks in Vienna last Monday after the parties took a three-day break for the New Year. The eighth round of the Vienna talks began on December 27 with a focus on the removal of all US sanctions. The US is not allowed to directly attend the talks due to its pullout in 2018 from the landmark deal with Iran.

During the previous round of the talks, the first under Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raeisi, Iran presented new proposals at the negotiating table to help the talks move forward and later criticized the European signatories of the JCPOA for failing to follow suit and remaining passive.

Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said that Iran, P4+1 countries are resolving the outstanding issues and the talks aimed at removing the US sanctions are advancing and moving forward.

