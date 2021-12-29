  1. Politics
Russia, US envoys hold meeting in Vienna on JCPOA

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – As the 8th round of Vienna talks on the removal of US anti-Iranian sanctions continues, Russia’s permanent envoy to Vienna-based International Organizations met with US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley Wednesday.

In a tweet on Wed., Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s envoy in Vienna talks wrote, he “Met today with the #US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr. Robert Malley.”

“Close consultations and coordination between the Russian and the US delegations in the course of the #ViennaTalks constitute an important prerequisite for progress towards restoration of #JCPOA,” he added.

Also on Tuesday. Ulyanov reported in a tweet of indisputable progress in the talks.

Representatives of Iran and the P4+1 group began the eighth round of the Vienna talks on Monday. 

