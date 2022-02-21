Iraqi official calls Iranian-Saudi talks important for region

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties between Iran and Iraq and also joint fields of cooperation.

In addition, they discussed strategic and historical relations between the two countries, emphasizing that Iran and Iraq enjoy high capacities and potential to boost their relations in relevant fields.

Al-Araji pointed to the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia brokered by Iraq and stated that Iran and Saudi Arabia have held four rounds of negotiations over resolving the diplomatic impasse between the two countries.

He went on to say that restoration of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is very important for the region and world and Iraq is seriously supporting the talk between the two countries actively.

Ahmadi-Moghaddam, in his turn, emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate and exchange technical know-how and knowledge with Iraq in line with safeguarding common interests.

MA/5429549