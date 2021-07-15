Iran, Iraq confer on regional developments, bilateral ties

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of strengthening mutual cooperation in line with the interests of both nations.

They also discussed the security and political situation at the regional and international levels and ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

The Minister of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday to meet with Iraqi officials.

Alavi also met with Iraqi President Barham Salih on Wednesday to discuss the development of bilateral relations.

