Jul 15, 2021, 12:35 PM

Iran, Iraq confer on regional developments, bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Intelligence Minister Seyed Mahmoud Alavi held a meeting with Iraq's National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji in Baghdad.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of strengthening mutual cooperation in line with the interests of both nations.

They also discussed the security and political situation at the regional and international levels and ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

The Minister of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday to meet with Iraqi officials.

Alavi also met with Iraqi President Barham Salih on Wednesday to discuss the development of bilateral relations.

