Progress 'visible', main stumbling blocks becoming clearer

"The eighth round of Vienna talks continues. Intensive informal consultations in various formats are underway. The work to lift [US] sanctions [on Iran], on nuclear issues and sequence of steps to restore JCPOA continues," said Russia’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, who heads the Russian delegation at the talks, TASS reported.

When asked whether any progress has been made, the head of the Russian delegation replied that it is already visible. "The main stumbling blocks are becoming clearer," he added.

On January 4, the Russian diplomat held three separate working meetings in Vienna. He met with Iran’s chief negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to discuss the main issues that are yet to be settled in the course of the negotiations.

Ulyanov also discussed the current situation and possible further steps with European Union coordinator Enrique Mora and US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley.

Representatives of Iran and the P4+1 group of countries began the eighth round of the Vienna talks on December 27 focused on the removal of all sanctions imposed on Tehran after Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the agreement. The US is not allowed to directly attend the talks due to its pullout in 2018 from the landmark deal with Iran.

During the previous round of the talks, the first under Iran's new President Ebrahim Raeisi, Iran presented new proposals at the negotiating table to help the talks move forward and later criticized the European signatories of the JCPOA for failing to follow suit and remaining passive.

Following a JCPOA Joint Commission meeting between Iran and the five world powers (Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France) on December 27, 2021, the parties agreed to accelerate the process of drafting the agreement in the working groups.

