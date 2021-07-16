Intelligence min. meets Iraq’s National Security Agency chief

During the meeting that was held on Thurs, the latest security and intelligence developments and strategies for developing the horizons of joint cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran were discussed.

In this meeting, Alavi emphasized Iran's efforts and support to guarantee security and stability in Iraq and spoke about the need for major changes in mutual relations to meet the interests of the two countries.

Al-Asadi, in his turn, underlined the importance of strengthening bilateral relations through the exchange of experiences and security information to fight against terrorism and narcotics and also to ensure the security of common borders.

The Minister of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday to meet with Iraqi officials.

Alavi also met with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Iraq's National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji to discuss the development of bilateral relations.

HJ/IRN84405280