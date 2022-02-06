Saudi warplanes attack Yemen’s Sanaa

Yemen's al-Masirah television network reported Saudi fighter jets targeted the Al-Hafa area in Al-Sabeen District in Sanaa seven times as well as the Al-nahdi area early Sunday morning.

Al-Mayadin also reported that Saudi coalition fighter jets were flying over the sky of Sanaa, and horrific explosions can be heard.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.

NM/ 5417774