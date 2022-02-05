  1. Politics
Feb 5, 2022, 9:30 PM

Sheikh Zakzaky:

World should not be silent towards catastrophe in Yemen

World should not be silent towards catastrophe in Yemen

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) said that different countries should help solve the problem in Yemen, calling on world community not to be silent in the face of catastrophe in Yemen.

The world's silence in the face of catastrophe in Yemen, where the people of this country are deprived of electricity, oil, gasoline and medical equipment, is meaningless, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky stated.

Speaking on Saturday at a virtual conference to review the dimensions of aggression in Yemen, Zakzaky pointed to the crimes committed against Yemeni people and stated that war means a military struggle between two military forces, but there is a hostility, enmity and war crimes against humanity in Yemen.

Referring to the crimes committed in Libya, Iraq and Syria, the Nigerian Shiite leader described them as similar to the current crimes in Yemen and reiterated that Western countries are destroying everything.

He called on various countries to help resolve the problem in Yemen, saying that the world's silence in the face of catastrophe in Yemen, where the people of the country are deprived of electricity, oil, gasoline and medical equipment, is meaningless and all countries must help solve this problem.

Sheikh Zakzaky called “resistance” as the only way for Yemeni people and said, "We hope this problem will end and victory will be achieved by Yemeni people and arrogant forces will be eliminated as soon as possible."

MA/IRN84639746

News Code 183611
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183611/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News