Feb 8, 2022, 12:30 PM

Yemeni army takes control of strategic area in Hajjah prov.

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – Following the widespread operation launched by Yemeni forces and popular committee, they managed to take control of strategic area of “Al-Muhasan” on Tuesday.

The series of operations by the Yemeni army and popular committees in the fight against elements affiliated with the Saudi-led aggressor coalition in the country still continues. Yemeni forces recently launched a new operation in Hajjah province.

According to the report, the Yemeni army and popular committees succeeded in gaining control of the “al-Muhasan” strategic area during the operation. They took control of the area after a series of fierce clashes broke out between Yemeni forces and elements affiliated with the aggressors.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
