Saudi Arabia heavily bombs Yemen's Marib, Taiz

The Saudi airstrikes on various parts of Yemen are continuing non-stop, Almasirah reported.

In their recent operation, the Saudis heavily bombed residential areas in the two Yemeni provinces of Marib and Taiz.

Earlier, the Saudis also targeted the Yemeni telecommunications network in Hadhramaut province.

Recently, the Spokesman for Yemen Armed Forces Yahya Saree said that during an operation called “Operation Storm-3”, vital and strategic targets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE were targeted.

The UAE government will be insecure as long as it continues the aggression against the Yemeni people, Saree declared.

He once again warned Emirati citizens and companies to stay away from the country's vital centers as they will be vulnerable to Yemeni attacks in the next phase, saying that Yemen would not leave the aggressions unanswered.

Several massive explosions ring out across Abu Dhabi's skies on Monday morning shortly after Yemen's armed forces said they are about to announce a large-scale counteroffensive against the United Arab Emirates' economic arteries.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries began their aggression and a blockade on Yemen since March 26, 2015, in a bide to reinstate the ousted Hadi government.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them being civilians.

