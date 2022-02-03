Yemeni attacks in response to Saudi coalition agressions

Abdel-Aziz bin Habtour said that as long as the Saudi coalition attacks on Yemen continue, the Yemeni forces will continue to bomb their positions, Almasirah reported.

The Yemeni attacks are in response to the coalition aggression, the Yemeni Prime Minister stated, adding that Yemen would not reject the dialogues, but it also won't leave the aggressions unresponded.

The Saudi coalition is targeting Yemeni airports, factories, mosques and schools and thinks that it can dominate the Yemeni people by force of arms, he added.

He strongly condemned the UN Security Council's stance in support of the aggressors, saying that the Security Council is an institution in which hypocrisy is rampant.

Recently, the Spokesman for Yemen Armed Forces Yahya Saree said that during an operation called “Operation Storm-3”, vital and strategic targets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE were targeted.

The UAE government will be insecure as long as it continues the aggression against the Yemeni people, Saree declared.

He once again warned Emirati citizens and companies to stay away from the country's vital centers as they will be vulnerable to Yemeni attacks in the next phase, saying that Yemen would not leave the aggressions unanswered.

Several massive explosions were heard across Abu Dhabi's sky on Monday morning shortly after Yemen's armed forces said they are about to announce a large-scale counteroffensive against the United Arab Emirates' economic arteries.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries began their aggression and a blockade on Yemen since March 26, 2015, in a bide to reinstate the ousted Hadi government.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

