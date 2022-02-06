Yemeni army take control of strategic area in Ma’rib

The Yemeni army and popular committees still continue to make strategic gains in the fight against elements affiliated with the Saudi aggression coalition. In this regard, Yemeni forces have recently taken control of a new area in Ma'rib province, Almasirah reported. This is while the Yemenis have already gained other achievements in the fight against Saudi-affiliated elements in Ma'rib.

On Tuesday last week, Spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces Yahya Saree announced, "In Operation Storm- 3, we targeted the strategic centers and vital infrastructures of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) using pinpoint and precision missiles."

Also, sensitive and vital objectives in Dubai were also bombarded, he said, adding that bombardment of Dubai was carried out using Samsad-3 advanced drones.

“We declare once again that UAE will remain insecure as long as it participates in the aggression against Yemen,” Yahya Saree emphasized.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries began their aggression and a blockade on Yemen since March 26, 2015, in a bid to reinstate the ousted and fugitive Mansur Hadi government.

