Zionist regime threat to all countries, region: Iran FM

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone talk with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on bilateral ties and regional issues.

Describing the relations between Iran and the UAE as positive and progressing, Amir-Abdollahian said that good meetings and consultations have been established between the officials of the two countries.

Referring to the crisis in Yemen, Amir-Abdollahian said that the continuation of the war and the spread of conflicts would not be in the interest of either side or the region.

The Iranian foreign minister also described the Israeli regime as a threat to all countries and the entire region.

We must try to prevent perpetrators behind the crises in the region from gaining a chance to create more crises, the Iranian top diplomat added.

The Emirate Foreign Minister, for his part, said that his country is serious about expanding relations with Iran and considers it as necessary to continue bilateral talks in various fields.

Regarding the political crisis in Yemen, he said that the UAE, with the support of the United Nations, is trying to encourage all Yemeni parties to reach a political solution.

In a telephone conversation with his Emirati counterpart on Novmber 29, Amir-Abdollahian invited him to visit Tehran and stressed the need for continuous consultation between the two countries.

MP/FNA14001113000936