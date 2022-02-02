US, Israel ‘true enemies’ of Muslims: al-Houthi

“Americans and Israelis try to abuse the problems that lie within the [international Muslim] Ummah (Nation) towards furthering their own plots,” Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said on Tuesday while receiving tribal delegations from across war-torn Yemen, according to Press TV website.

“Israel and its mercenaries consider the Yemeni nation to be their common enemy,” he added.

Al-Houthi was referring to the regional Arab states that have entered US-backed normalization agreements with the Israeli regime and have, ever since, been trying to ingratiate themselves to the occupying regime by aligning their positions with it.

“The [adversarial] positions that the United Arab Emirates, the Zionist regime, and Saudi Arabia [adopt] against the Yemeni people during their meetings is very clear,” the Houthi leader noted.

Al-Houthi attacked Riyadh’s double-standards in dealing with the occupying regime and the Yemeni people, asking how come would the kingdom open up its skies to the Israeli officials' plane, but at the same time would forbid the Yemeni people from travelling within the kingdom.

KI/PR