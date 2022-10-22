Dabba port attack simple warning to Saudi coalition: Saree

Army Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree reported the strike on Friday after the Saudi ship tried to loot oil through the Dabba port in Yemen's Hadhramout Province.

The "basic warning strike" was carried out in an effort to prevent the continuation of looting Yemen's oil wealth, which must rather be used towards paying Yemeni people's salaries, the official added, according to al-Masirah television network.

"The Armed Forces will not hesitate to prevent any ship from trying to plunder the wealth of the Yemeni people," Saree emphasized.

"We are able to launch more warning operations to defend Yemeni people," he noted, adding, "We renew [our] warning to all companies to fully comply with the decisions of the authorities in [the Yemeni capital] Sana’a" and avoid contributing to the oil theft.

Earlier on Friday, media sources reported two explosions in the Hadhramaut region in east-central Yemen, on the Gulf of Aden.

According to the reports, the explosions took place in Dabba port in Mukalla, the capital city of Hadhramaut. This port is occupied by the Saudi-Emirati coalition.

RHM/FNA14010729000546