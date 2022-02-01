JCPOA framework of Iran's commitments in nuclear issue

Tehran considers the text of JCPOA as the framework of Iran's commitments in nuclear issue as well as the other side's obligations, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh briefed on the latest Iranian foreign policy developments and answered a number of questions put forward by the journalists.

Iran FM wishes Indian counterpart speedy recovery

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a phone call wished speedy recovery for his Indian counterpart who was infected by the coronavirus.

Wishing a speedy recovery for Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar, Amir-Abdollahian said that he will travel to India at his earliest convenience.

Leader pays tribute to Imam Khomeini on anniv of Islamic Rev.

On the eve of 10-Day Dawn ceremonies and the 43rd glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA) on Monday.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Ayatollah Khamenei visited the mausoleum of the late Imam Khomeini to pay tribute to the founder of the Islamic Republic.

Iran urges France to fulfill duty in terrorism fighting

Reacting to the French Foreign Minister’s baseless and unfounded remarks on two convicts in Iran, the Secretary of the Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council called on France to fulfill its duty in the fight against terrorism.

Kazem Gharibabadi reacted to the French Foreign Ministry’s remarks about two convicts and use of the term “hostage-taking” and threat of exertion of pressure on Iran to release them, saying, “The difference between Iran and France is that we deal with criminals according to the law, but France protects criminals and terrorists.

Iran handball unable to win medal at Asian C'ships

The national Iranian men's handball team lost to Saudi Arabia to lose the chance to win a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championship on Tuesday.

While the team of Iran had defeated the team of Saudi Arabia at the earlier stages of the 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championship, in the third-place playoff with the host country of Saudi Arabia, which ended hours ago on Tuesday, the Iranians lost 23-26.

Iranian footballer moves from Fenerbache to Hull City on loan

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have confirmed that Iranian international striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has completed a move to Championship side Hull City on loan for the rest of the season.

Iran, Armenia ink bilateral coop. document in tourism field

Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Armenia signed cooperation document in tourism field on the sidelines of 3rd day of 15th Iran International Tourism Exhibition which is ongoing at Tehran Permanent Intl. Fairgrounds.

