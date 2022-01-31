Leader:

Collapse of economy goal of enemies’ economic war on Iran

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the enemies’ economic war on Iran was aimed at bringing about economic collapse.

Speaking in a meeting with a group of the country's manufacturers and officials in the economic and industry sector on Sunday morning in Imam Khomeini Hussainiyyah, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “The goal of the enemies in this war has been the collapse of the Iranian economy; that was their intention. Now, the collapse of the economy was, of course, a prelude in order to set the people against the Islamic Republic by destroying the Iranian economy and to carry out their malicious political intentions in this way."

UN envoy says Iran's role in resolving Yemen crisis salient

Ali Asghar Khaji, a special assistant to Iran's foreign minister for special political affairs, held an online meeting with the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grundberg on Sunday.

During the online meeting, special assistant to Iran's foreign minister for special political affairs expressed concern over the escalation of tensions and broadening of recent Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on residential and civilian areas in Yemen and called for further involvement of the United Nations and the international community to end the war and lift the inhumane blockade.

US seeks to build deterrent power against Iran: Gen. Fadavi

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said that the US and its allies are seeking to build deterrent power against Iran.

Speaking at the 39th martyrdom anniversary of General Hassan Bagheri on Sunday, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi said that during the Sacred Defense, Iranian soldiers were able to overcome the enemy with the help of God.

In phone call with Macron;

Raeisi outlines basic principles of potential deal with P4+1

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said that "sanction removal, verifiability, and credible guarantees" are the threefold foundations of a potential agreement between Iran and the P4+1 group of states.

Speaking on the phone with his French counterpart Emanuel Macron on Saturday night, Raeisi outlined the threefold foundations of a potential agreement between Iran and the P4+1 group of states.

Iran still among top 10 biggest steel producers

Iran's steel production in December, after a three-month decline, increased by 15.1% compensating for much of the decrease since September 2021, and total production in 2021 mounted to 28.5 million tons.

The World Steel Association has released its latest report according to which Iran's steel production in December 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 increased by 15.1% to 2.8 million tons.

However, Iran's steel production in November 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 decreased by 5.2%.

Safdarian wins gold medal at UIAA Ice Climbing C'ships

Iranian ice climber Mohammad Reza Safdarian snatched Iran's second gold medal at UIAA Ice Climbing World Youth Championships 2022 in Switzerland.

On the last day of the UIAA Ice Climbing World Youth Championships, Iranian ice climber Mohammad Reza Safdarian managed to stand in the first place, achieving a gold medal in the overall results.

MA//