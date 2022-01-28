US dreams of looting never to be realized: senior cleric

Speaking in sermons of Friday prayers at Imam Khomeini Mosalla, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami hailed Islamic Revolution for preparing the ground for the Iranian nation to determine their own destiny without the intervention of foreigners.

Referring to the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Khatami said that the arrogant powers and the United States supported the monarchy of Pahlavi, but the resistance of the people paved the way for the victory of the Islamic Revolution and overthrown of the US-backed monarchy of Pahlavi in 1979.

He also spoke about the ongoing sanctions removal talks, saying, "The United States seeks looting, not negotiation. The Us dreams of looting will never be realized."

All sanctions must be removed permanently and Tehran will not accept the suspension of sanctions, Khatami stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, referred to rallies held in support of the Yemeni people.

"With these rallies, we will convey a message to the Yemeni people that we stand by them, and such rallies will defeat the enemy", he stressed.

