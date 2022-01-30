Raeisi congrats Kazekhestan on 30th anniv. of diplomatic ties

In separate messages to Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi offered congratulations on the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations with Iran.

Iranian frozen assets in Trade Bank of Iraq released

The financial resources of Iran that had been blocked in the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) were released.

Addressing domestic associations of food, pharmaceutical, and medical industries in a letter, the deputy of the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade asked them to specify the items they need to import by using the financial resources released from the Trade Bank of Iraq.

Iran-Russia trade turnover breaks record in 2021: report

Russian Trade Representative in Iran Rustam Zhiganshin said that Russian Federation’s trade volume with the Islamic Republic of Iran hit a historical record high in 2021 and reached about $4 billion.

"The turnover surged by 89.4% during the first eleven months as compared to the same period of last year and stood at $3.76 billion. Grounds are in place to expect we will reach the record-high figure of $4 billion as of 2021 year-end," the Trade Representative said.

Iran-UAE qualifying match to be held in empty stadium

The Iranian National Taskforce for Fighting Coronavirus said in a statement that as the Covid-19 infection rate is rising rapidly in the country, the Iran-UAE qualifying match to be held in Tehran Azadi stadium without fans.

As the number of cases infected with the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 rises in Iran, National Taskforce for Fighting Coronavirus held a session chaired by President Ebrahim Raeisi on Saturday.

CBI urges S. Korea to return Iran's frozen assets

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has submitted a letter of intent (LOI) for ​Investor-State Dispute Settlement(ISDS), requesting South Korea to return its frozen assets locked in Korean banks.

According to a foreign ministry official in Seoul on Friday, the government received the LOI last September and has been seeking to resolve the dispute over Iran's frozen assets under US sanctions.

Iran will likely complain to the International Center for the Settlement of Investment Disputes if the two countries do not find a negotiated solution within the next six months after accepting the letter.

Attack on Baghdad airport aimed at destabilizing Iraq: Spox.

Condemning the attack on Baghdad airport on Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman says that such moves aimed at bringing unrest and instability to Iraq.

In a statement on Saturday, Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the rocket attack on Baghdad airport on Friday.

Iran National Muaythai Association becomes federation

"According to international law and with the approval of the I.R. Iran National Muaythai Association, Muaythai is a non-governmental federation from now on," Nasiri, the head of the newly created Iranian federation said.

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Nasiri said, "The International Federation of Muaythai Associations has sent several letters to the [Iran's] Ministry of Sports and Youth over the past few years stating that this sports field cannot operate under the Olympics Charter and the International Federation and must work independently."

Beheshti Rad wins gold medal at UIAA Ice Climbing C'ships

Iranian athlete Mohsen Beheshti Rad grabbed a gold medal at UIAA Ice Climbing World Youth Championships 2022 in Switzerland.

Iranian athlete Mohsen Beheshti Rad snatched the gold medal in the men's speed final at the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation's Ice Climbing World Championships in Saas-Fee.

Iran, S Korea set for working-level talks over frozen assets

Informed sources say that South Korea and Iran plan to hold working-level consultations next month in Seoul to discuss ways to untangle years-long disputes over Tehran's assets frozen under US sanctions.

Bilateral relations remain frayed over US$7 billion in Iranian funds locked in two Korean banks under US sanctions, which were reimposed after former President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal.

Iranian, Nicaraguan FMs mull over deepening of relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation on Friday evening with his Nicaraguan counterpart, Denis Moncada, about the deepening of bilateral relations and cooperation.

During the talks, the Iranian foreign minister offered congratulations on the victory of Daniel Ortega and the Sandanista Front in Nicaragua’s recent presidential election, stressing that Iran stands ready for the expansion of cooperation and ties between the two states.

