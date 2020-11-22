Iranian snooker players to participate at UK Championship

Hossein Vafaei and Soheil Vahedi, two Iranian snooker players will attend the UK Championship snooker 2020, which is slated to be held from November 23 to December 6 in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, England.

Vafaei will start the competition with a match against English player Billy Joe Castle on November 25.

Vahedi will also Chinese snooker player Lyu Haotian on November 24.

The UK Championship is a professional ranking snooker tournament. It is one of snooker's prestigious Triple Crown events, along with the World Championship and the Masters. It is the second-biggest ranking tournament, after the World Championship.

ZZ/5077553