The Iranian snooker player Amir Sarkhosh won Ishpreet Singh Chadha from India in the final of the 2022 IBSF Snooker Championships in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.

Sarkhosh could also become runner-up in the same competitions last week after being beaten by Pakistan’s young cueist Ahsan Ramzan.

Sarkhosh defeated Singh Chadha 5-0 in the final to stand at the top of Asia.

KI