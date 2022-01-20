Iran share in Russian market can definitely be improved

The Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss economic and trade cooperation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Kremlin.

After a three-hour meeting with the Russian president, Raeisi delivered a speech in a ceremony held in the presence of the Iranian traders residing in Russia.

Travel for Iranian citizens and students abroad should be facilitated and their problems should be resolved, Raeisi said in this ceremony, calling on the Ministry of Health and Medical Education and Ministry of Science, Research and Technology to address the problems of the Iranian students.

All Iranians in any part of the world should do their best to achieve growth and development for their country, he also said, adding, "Great Iranian men and women in the fields of science, culture, and art, as well as the Resistance, made history that we can be proud of."

"If we want to introduce the hero of the fight against terrorism to the world, Lt. General Qasem Soleimani is the figure that we would name", he also stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi referred to his meeting with Putin, saying that common issues in the fields of economy, the strong role of Iran and Russia in the region, and the development of relations were discussed in the meeting.

Referring to the possible ways for creating a suitable platform for Iranian goods in the Russian markets, he added, "The Russian President also said that Iran's share in the Russian market can definitely be improved."

"Statistics show that due to the efforts of Iranian businessmen and officials, Iran's exports to other countries have increased in recent months", he also stressed.

RHM/FNA14001030000057