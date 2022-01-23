Iran’s exchanges with neighboring countries tripled: MP

The spokesman for the Parliament’s National Security Commission and Foreign Policy Commission Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said that the lawmaker held a meeting with the interior minister Ahmad Vahidi at the parliament.

“Members of parliament, including members of the parliament's National Security Commission, have concerns about the low-income people in the country, and in a meeting attended by the Minister Ahmad Vahidi, all of these concerns were transferred to him,” he said.

“The interior minister has assured the members of parliament the government will stand by the law-income families,” he added.

The sneior lawmker went on to say that Iran has the upper hand in the regional trade, adding that under the new government the volume of trade with neighboring countries has tripled.

