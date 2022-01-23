Iran’s exports value predicted to hit $45bn by yearend: TPOI

Deputy Minister of Industry and Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Alireza Peyman-Pak made the announcement in a news conference entitled “Clarification of Iran’s Foreign Trade Policies and Recent Achievements in Foreign Trade Sector” on Sunday, saying, “It is predicted that Iran’s exports value will reach $45 billion by the yearend.”

Iran’s exports value has increased $5 billion in the current year as compared to the same period of last year, he said, adding, “With the drastic measures taken in this respect, Iran’s export value of products has surpassed $40 billion in the first nine months of the current year (from March 21 to Dec. 22) which is due to the special attention of government officials to exports and export activities in the field of foreign trade.”

This is while Iran was facing serious challenges for exporting products to two neighboring countries of Afghanistan and Turkey but presently, problems facing exporters in export of their products to the two aforementioned countries are resolving at the unsparing follow-ups of responsible officials.

In response to a question on Iran’s export of products to the Russian Federation, the TPOI chief said that effective steps have been taken in order to reach the export of products to Russia up to $8 billion.

With the planning made in 2025 Vision, it is targeted that Iran’s export of products to Russia will hit $7.5 billion.

