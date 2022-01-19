South Korean, US diplomats discuss Iran

Jong-Kun in a tweet on Wednesday wrote that he had a great phone call with American Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman about the South Korean-US cooperation on Myanmar, Iran, Ukraine, NATO & North Korea.

"Seeking diplomatic solutions to the global challenges is arduous art works requiring courage, persistence & power, which makes ROKUS alliance strong & more resilient", he added.

Recently, Jong-Kun paid a visit to Vienna to meet and hold talks with top negotiators of jCPOA member states as well as the United States.

According to South Korean sources, Seoul has expressed hope that the revival of JCPOA will help address the complex issues around Iran's frozen assets in South Korea due to US sanctions.

South Korea's debt to Iran for the import of gas condensate is estimated at about $7 billion which has not been paid since 2018 under the pretext of US sanctions imposed against Iran.

