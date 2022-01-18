  1. Politics
Progress needed in Vienna talks: German FM

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for progress in Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 and said that

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock made the remarks in a press conference with his Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday, January 18.

Pointing to the Vienna talks aimed at the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions, the German top diplomat claimed that time to save the JCPOA is short.

According to Sputnik Farsi language's website, she claimed that "We need progress in the Vienna talks because there is less time to save this agreement (Barjam) as time passes."

Her comments come at a time when the eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions is continuing in the Austrian capital at different political and expert levels.

Mehr has learned that Iran and the P4+1 are currently working on four texts, one of which is called "decision text" and the other three are annexes that deal with the implementation of possible agreement.

Tehran has insisted that it will not give in to pressures and opposed any artificial deadlines claimed by the Western powers.

