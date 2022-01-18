Vienna talks get more serious as Iran meets E3, Mora Tue.

The meeting of top negotiators of Iran, three European countries and the representative of the European Union, Enrique Mora, was held with the participation of a number of experts at the Coburg Hotel in Vienna on Tuesday.

This meeting is in continuation of meeting within the framework of the eighth round of the talks that have taken place on a regular basis over the past few weeks since the new round began.

The Vienna talks on Monday became more serious with the return of the heads of the negotiating delegations of Iran and three European countries to Vienna from their respective capitals after a few-day pause.

Mehr has learned that Iran and the P4+1 are currently working on four texts, one of which is called "decision text" and the other three are annexes that deal with the implementation of possible agreement.

Tehran has insisted that it will not give in to any pressures and opposed any artificial deadlines claimed by the Western powers.

KI