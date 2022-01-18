Vienna talks continue on a main draft, 3 annexes

Iran and the P4+1 negotiators are currently working on four texts, the main text of which is called "decision draft" that contains the key areas to agree on in principle.

The third working group on implementation (sequencing) is also writing the main draft.

The main draft has three annexes, the first of which deals with the removal of sanctions and details the US lifting of sanctions against Iran. This draft is also being written by the working group that is working on the removal of the sanctions.

The second draft is related to Iran’s nuclear commitments and the halt to the remedial measures taken after the illegal US withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018. The working group that is formed by parties to work on nuclear issues is in charge of writing the related draft.

Moreover, the third draft also refers to the implementation of the commitments by different parties and the measures that need to be taken by them to implement the agreement.

