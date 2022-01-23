Efforts underway to guarantee future of JCPOA: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Sunday evening, Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s permanent representative to Vienna-based International Organizations wrote, “This evening I had yet another bilateral meeting with the Head of the delegation of #Iran Mr.A.Bagheri Kani to compare notes on some issues related to the #ViennaTalks.”

Turning to Iran's negative experience as a result of US policy of maximum pressure, Ulyanov stated that countries participating in the talks are working to ensure the future of implementation of the JCPOA.

Political consultations are underway step by step and “We had useful meetings in various formats among the participants,” he added.

He referred to today's meeting between Iran and P4 + 1 group of countries including UK, France, Russia, China and Germany and said that parties discussed one of the important issues in the meeting.

He declined to elaborate on the details of the meeting but stated that talks are underway and meetings would continue tomorrow.”

“We are moving forward step by step," Ulyanov continued.

The eighth round of talks on removal of anti-Iranian sanctions resumed on Dec. 27 in the Austrian capital of Vienna and vast majority of delegations acknowledge that progress has been made in the negotiations.

