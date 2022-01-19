Tehran interested in expanding coop. with SE Asian countries

The newly-appointed ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Singapore, Behnam Blourian, presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Singapore, Halimah Yacob.

In a meeting held through video conference on Wednesday, the President of Singapore congratulated the new Iranian Ambassador on taking office.

Referring to her visit to Tehran in 2014 as Speaker of Parliament, she expressed her willingness to travel to Iran after overcoming the pandemic.

Referring to the nearly five decades of friendly diplomatic relations between the two countries, she expressed hope that the relations between Tehran and Singapore would expand further through taking advantage of the existing capacities and common will.

She also spoke about the ongoing sanction removal talks in Vienna and expressed hope that the talks would lead to a favorable outcome under international law.

The Iranian envoy also referred to the foreign policy of the new Iranian government saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in expanding cooperation with Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore.

