Iran's Bagheri discuss with EU's Mora in bilateral meeting

As talks are underway in Vienna between Iran and the P4 + 1 group to lift US sanctions against Iran, the Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri met with Enrique Mora, the EU Coordinator at the Vienna Talks.

Yesterday also a trilateral meeting was held at the Coburg Hotel with the participation of Ali Bagheri Kani, Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian negotiator, as well as the Chinese representative in the talks.

The majority of the negotiating delegations confirm that progress has been made in the eights round of the talks which began on December 27.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has recently said some of the paracenteses, which are considered to be differences in the draft agreement, "have been cleared and agreements on ideas are being turned into words and sentences."

Meanwhile, an official close to the European negotiating team had previously said that the talks had reached a stage where the negotiators are discussing how to turn the issues agreed upon in principle into words and into documents.

According to the latest reports, the negotiations are still ongoing and there is still no prospect for the end of the eighth round for the time being.

