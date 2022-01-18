MP urges Russia to play role in achieving fair deal in Vienna

Speaking in an interview with an Iranian media on Tuesday, Mohammad Hassan Asafari said that in the course of nuclear talks with Iran in the Austrian capital of Vienna, Russia can accelerate the trend of fruitful negotiations and it can have a positive and constructive role in that regard.

The lawmaker emphasized the need for strengthening economic exchanges between Iran and Russia and stated that Iran imports strategic products from Russia and in return, Russia should also cooperate to facilitate imports of agricultural products from Iran.

Regarding the impact of the Iranian president's visit to Russia on the Vienna talks, Asafari pointed out, “With its support for Iran, Russia can accelerate the trend of Vienna talks, so that it can play a role in this regard to help Iran reach a win-win agreement.”

He then pointed to the key role of Russia in the negotiation process and stressed that it can play an active role in forcing the United States and Europe to fulfill their obligations in line with the complete removal of US anti-Iranian sanctions.

