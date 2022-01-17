UAE to receive more painful attacks if aggression continues

Referring to the successful operation of the Sanaa government's military government against Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, Mohamed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, said that if the UAE does not stop its aggression on Yemen, it will receive more painful strikes.

The Yemeni army and popular committees have shown more patience towards the UAE rather than Saudis, al-Bukhaiti said, adding, "This is because Emirati people oppose the invasion of Yemen and the participation of their rulers in the Saudi-led coalition."

Before the recent aggression against Yemen, there was no animosity between the UAE and Yemen, he also pointed out.

Although UAE had announced that it would stop the aggression against Yemen, its withdrawal from Yemen was not complete, he said.

"We are now witnessing a kind of dividing different regions in Yemen between the UAE and Saudi Arabia”, al-Bukhaiti criticized.

This comes as al-Bukhaiti had warned the UAE not to continue its aggressive moves in the south of Yemen otherwise it would be targeted deep inside its territories by Yemenis.

Yemen’s Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Monday that the Yemeni military struck areas deep inside the United Arab Emirates after a warning a few days ago by Al-Bukhaiti.

The Yemeni army and popular committees used as many as 20 UAVs and 10 ballistic missiles struck targets deep in the UAE, Lebanese Al-Mayadeen quoted special sources as saying on Monday.

The site of the attack in Abu Dhabi was reported to be Al-Muṣaffah, which is an industrial area located southwest of the UAE capital.

The latest reports show that 3 people were killed and 6 others were injured in the Abu Dhabi attacks.

