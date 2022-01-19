EU's Mora calls on Iran to play role in ending Yemen crisis

The European Union (EU) condemns Yemen's punitive attack on Abu Dhabi on Monday, Enrique Mora, High Representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy of the European Union said in an interview with SKY NEWS on Tuesday evening.

"The actions of the Houthis threaten security in the region," he claimed, without referring to the crimes of the Saudi aggressor coalition on Yemeni civilians.

"We are trying to reach an agreement to end the war in Yemen," he added.

Not only did Mora mention the attack by Saudi and Emirati fighter jets on Yemeni infrastructure, but also he said that Ansarullah's attack on civilian facilities was a dangerous act.

He also claimed that Iran must play a positive role in ending the Yemeni crisis.

This comes as the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson has always reiterated that Iran supports any political solution which leads to end the war and the siege of the Yemeni people, and maintaining the territorial integrity of this country.

The media reported on Monday afternoon the explosion of three oil tankers in the Muṣaffah district in the UAE. The blast was followed by a large fire in the al-Muṣaffah area and parts of Abu Dhabi airport. Yemeni military struck areas deep inside the United Arab Emirates with 20 UAVs and 10 ballistic missiles.

The latest reports showed that 3 people were killed and 6 others were injured in the Abu Dhabi attacks.

The attack came a few days after Mohamed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, warned the UAE not to continue its aggressive moves in the south of Yemen otherwise it would be targeted deep inside its territories by Yemenis.

