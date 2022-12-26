New phase of military confrontation to be fully different

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarullah's political bureau made the remarks in an interview with Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network.

The new phase of military confrontation with Saudi Arabia will be completely different compared to previous bouts, as Yemeni armed forces will employ all tools of power in their possession to exercise power against any threat.

The Saudi-led alliance has failed to put forward any initiatives that would respond to the Yemeni nation’s demands and has not provided a mechanism aimed at resumption of salary payments to all civil servants, he said.

He denounced the Saudi-led coalition over attempts to provoke internal disputes in Yemen by means of paying salaries of a fraction of civil servants and pitting people against each other.

“Our hands will not be tied and we will give an adequate response to the Yemen siege if the legitimate demands of the Sana’a-based National Salvation Government are not taken into consideration,” al-Bukhaiti said.

