UAE started withdrawal from Yemen, Ansarullah member says

"The United Arab Emirates has started a real withdrawal from Yemen with all its military formations," Yemeni Ansarullah political bureau member, Mohammad Al-Bukhaiti said told Al Mayadeen on Saturday.

"We have almost accurate information that UAE intends to keep some Yemeni islands," Al-Bukhaiti said, adding that Sanaa will not accept such a thing.

He also confirmed that Sana'a and Saudi Arabia have reached an agreement, but said, "We are still waiting for Saudi Arabia to implement this agreement."

On Friday, Reuters cited two informed sources that a Saudi-Omani delegation intends to travel to the Yemeni capital next week to reach a permanent ceasefire agreement with the Ansarullah movement and end the eight-year war in the country.

The sources said if an agreement is reached, a ceasefire could be announced in Yemen before Eid Al-Fitr, which begins on April 20.

They added that the discussions would focus on fully reopening Yemen's ports and airports, paying salaries of public sector employees, the rebuilding process, and the political transition.

Earlier, Yemeni sources told Al Mayadeen that Riyadh briefed the president and members of the Council on its unannounced meetings with the Sanaa government.

The sources explained that an extension of the truce with these new conditions will be followed by an official Saudi announcement of the end of the war and the cessation of its aggression on Yemen.

MNA/PR/FNA14020119000058