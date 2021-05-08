G7 statement on Yemen shows intl. hypocrisy: Ansarullah

Muhammad al-Bukhaiti a member of the Political Council of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement dismissed the G7 statement on Yemen that condemned the Yemeni army and the popular committees while closing their eyes on the Saudi-led crimes against the people of Yemen as hypocrisy.

Bukhaiti wrote on Twitter that "The action of the G7 countries in condemning the Yemeni attacks on Saudi Arabia and the operation to liberate Marib, while ignoring the aggression, blockade and occupation, shows international hypocrisy and double standards."

The Houthi Ansarullah official said that "We will continue the attacks deep inside Saudi Arabia and the liberation of Yemen."

Moreover, the Ministry of Defense of the Yemeni National Salvation Government had previously announced the army and popular committees were in full contol over the Al-Balq Mountains which overlook the Marib Dam in the north and the Al-Talaa Al-Hamra area in the south in Sarwah, to Marib's west.

Meanwhile, Jamal Benomar, the former UN special envoy for Yemen has said two days ago that the Ansarullah forces are Yemeni and have not come from Mars. They have their own viewpoints and what the United States is now offering to resolve the Yemeni crisis is an unimportant solution without going into depth.

