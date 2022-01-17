Yemen destroys UAE plane at Shabwah airport

Sabereen news close to the Resistance forces in Iraq also reported that an Emirati C130J plane was targeted in the Shabwah province of Yemen.

The sources said that in the missile attack carried out by the Sanaa government, an Emirati military cargo plane was targeted and is no longer capable of flying.

The sources also said that the Central Command of the Emirati forces in Yemen was furious when Ataq Airport was targeted and harshly criticized the Shabwah provincial governor appointed by the ousted president Hadi's government.

The sources have also said that the UAE aggressors have called on the Hadi government's governor to hand over the control of the province to the UAE forces.

The attack on Shabwah came after it was reported earlier on Monday that the Yemeni army and Popular committees attacked the capital of the UAE, Abu Dhabi, with missiles and drones.

