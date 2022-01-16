It is up to Yemeni people to decide on their country's future

Ali Asghar Khaji, Special Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister made the comments in a phone conversation with the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grunberg on Sunday, during which the two sides exchanged their views on resolving Yemen’s crisis.

Referring to the role of the United Nations in the Yemen crisis, Khaji mentioned the lack of trust in the negotiation progress and underlined, “Rebuilding trust should be accompanied by taking practical measures, especially in the field of humanitarian affairs”.

Hans Grunberg, in turn, said, the UN is currently assessing different points of view and seeks to take into account the concerns of various Yemeni groups in its future plans while advancing its short-term priorities in accordance with long-term goals.

