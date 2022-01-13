Saudi fighter jets target Yemeni hospital, killing at least 2

Early on Thursday, Yemen’s al-Masirah TV channel reported that Saudi-led warplanes had targeted areas in Sana’a’s Sanhan district and inflicted damage to a hospital there.

Four hospital staffers were injured, two of them critically.

Similar airstrikes on Hudaydah’s al-Garrahi district also claimed the lives of two Yemenis, according to a separate al-Masirah report.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating military aggression against its southern neighbor in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states.

The aim was to return to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the popular Ansarullah movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The war has stopped well shy of all of its goals, despite killing tens of thousands of Yemenis and turning entire Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, Yemeni forces have in recent months gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in Yemen.

