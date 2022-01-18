Saudi fighter jets bomb Yemeni parliament building in Sanaa

According to the report, the attacks took place after the Yemeni military struck areas deep inside the United Arab Emirates with 20 UAVs and 10 ballistic missiles on Monday.

The media reported on Monday afternoon the explosion of three oil tankers in the Muṣaffah district in the UAE. The blast was followed by a large fire in the al-Muṣaffah area and parts of Abu Dhabi airport.

The latest reports showed that 3 people were killed and 6 others were injured in the Abu Dhabi attacks.

The attack came a few days after Mohamed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, warned the UAE not to continue its aggressive moves in the south of Yemen otherwise it would be targeted deep inside its territories by Yemenis.

Meanwhile, Yemeni sources reported on Monday night the martyrdom of 12 civilians and the wounding of 11 others following the Saudi fighters' attack on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating military aggression against its southern neighbor in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states.

The aim was to return to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the popular Ansarullah movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The war has stopped well shy of all of its goals, despite killing tens of thousands of Yemenis and turning entire Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, Yemeni forces have in recent months gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in Yemen.

