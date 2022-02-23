UAE plans to buy fighter jets from China amid Yemeni attacks

The UAE defence ministry said it intended to sign a contract with China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC) to purchase 12 of the L15 training and light combat aircraft, with the option for 36 additional jets of the same type, the official Emirati news agency WAM reported, according to AFP.

In December, the UAE threatened to scrap its mega-purchase of US F-35 fighter jets, protesting stringent conditions amid Washington's concerns over China.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The US and UAE have yet to finalise a $23 billion arms deal that includes F-35 fighter jets.

The UAE is one of the wings of the Saudi-led military coalition that have waged aggression against the Yemeni government led by the Houthi Ansarullah movement since 2015. In response to the aggression, the Sanna government has conducted painful attacks on UAE cities, dealing a heavy blow to its economy.

MNA/FNA14001204000957