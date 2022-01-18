Types of missiles, drones used in operation against Abu Dhabi

Yahya Saree on Tuesday announced that Abu Dhabi International Airport has been targeted by “Zolfaghar” ballistic missiles.

He added that missiles used during “Operation Storm” of Yemen were “Quds-2” cruise missiles that targeted an oil refinery in Muṣaffah District in the United Arab Emirates.

"Samad-3" drones also targeted a number of important and sensitive targets, he noted.

Muṣaffah District is the main industrial area in the United Arab Emirates. The city has seen extensive progress over the years due to its strategic geographical location.

The media reported on Monday afternoon the explosion of three oil tankers in the Muṣaffah district in the UAE. The blast was followed by a large fire in the al-Muṣaffah area and parts of Abu Dhabi airport. Yemeni military struck areas deep inside the United Arab Emirates with 20 UAVs and 10 ballistic missiles.

The latest reports showed that 3 people were killed and 6 others were injured in the Abu Dhabi attacks.

The attack came a few days after Mohamed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, warned the UAE not to continue its aggressive moves in the south of Yemen otherwise it would be targeted deep inside its territories by Yemenis.

MA/5402701