“Wasteland” to go on screen at Norwegian, American festivals

“Wasteland” is going to be screened on the 32nd edition of Tromsø International Film Festival which is slated to be held on January 17 to 23 2022 in Norway.

The film will also be screened at the 26th Annual Iranian Film Festival in the United States.

The festival will be held from January 14 to 30 at Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery of Washington, DC, United States.

The synopsis of 'The Wasteland' reads, "A remote brick manufacture factory produces bricks in an ancient way. Many families with different ethnicities work in the factory and the boss seems to hold the key to solving their problems. Forty-year-old Lotfollah, who has been born on-site, is the factory supervisor and acts as a go-between for the workers and the boss. Boss Lotfollah has gathered all the workers in front of his office. He wants to talk to them about the shutdown of the factory. All matters now to Lotfollah is to keep Sarvar unharmed, the woman he has been in love with for a long time."

The cast includes Ali Bagheri, Farrokh Nemati, Mehdi Nassaj, Majid Farhang, and Mahdieh Nassaj.

