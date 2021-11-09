'The Wasteland' to go on screen at Scottish film festival

'The Wasteland' directed by Ahmad Bahrami is scheduled to be screened at the 19th Inverness Film Festival.

The 19th edition of the Inverness Film Festival will be held from November 10 to 14, 2021 in Scotland.

The synopsis of 'The Wasteland' reads, "A remote brick manufacture factory produces bricks in an ancient way. Many families with different ethnicities work in the factory and the boss seems to hold the key to solving their problems. Forty-year-old Lotfollah, who has been born on-site, is the factory supervisor and acts as a go-between for the workers and the boss. Boss Lotfollah has gathered all the workers in front of his office. He wants to talk to them about the shutdown of the factory. All matters now to Lotfollah is to keep Sarvar unharmed, the woman he has been in love with for a long time."

The cast includes Ali Bagheri, Farrokh Nemati, Mehdi Nassaj, Majid Farhang, and Mahdieh Nassaj.

JB/5347458