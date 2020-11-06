'The Wasteland' to vie at Singapore Intl. FilmFest.

The synopsis of 'The Wasteland' reads, "A remote brick manufacture factory produces bricks in an ancient way. Many families with different ethnicities work in the factory and the boss seems to hold the key to solving their problems. Forty-year-old Lotfollah, who has been born on-site, is the factory supervisor and acts as go-between for the workers and the boss. Boss Lotfollah has gathered all the workers in front of his office. He wants to talk to them about the shutdown of the factory. All matters now to Lotfollah is to keep Sarvar unharmed, the woman he has been in love with for a long time."

The cast includes Ali Bagheri, Farrokh Nemati, Mehdi Nassaj, Majid Farhang, and Mahdieh Nassaj.

Recently, 'The Wasteland' grabbed the FIPRESCI award handed out by the Independent Federation of Film Critics on sideline of the 77th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

It has also taken part in the 65th edition of Valladolid International Film Festival in Spain.

The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) is the largest and longest-running ﬁlm event in Singapore. Founded in 1987 by Geoffrey Malone and L. Leland Whitney, the Festival focuses on showcasing international films and providing a global platform for the best of Singapore cinema. With its focus on groundbreaking Asian cinema, this prestigious event is known for its dynamic programming and commitment to the development of a vibrant local film culture.

Always at the forefront of independent filmmaking, SGIFF continues to be a platform for both established and aspiring filmmakers to showcase their films to an audience of local and international film buffs.

The 31st edition of the festival will be held on 26 November - 6 December, 2020.

