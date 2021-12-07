“Wasteland” to go on screen at Silk Road Film Festival

“Wasteland” is going to be screened on the Panorama non-competitive section of the Silk Road Film Festival in China which is slated to be held in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province from December 8 to 12, 2021.

The synopsis of 'The Wasteland' reads, "A remote brick manufacture factory produces bricks in an ancient way. Many families with different ethnicities work in the factory and the boss seems to hold the key to solving their problems. Forty-year-old Lotfollah, who has been born on-site, is the factory supervisor and acts as a go-between for the workers and the boss. Boss Lotfollah has gathered all the workers in front of his office. He wants to talk to them about the shutdown of the factory. All matters now to Lotfollah is to keep Sarvar unharmed, the woman he has been in love with for a long time."

The cast includes Ali Bagheri, Farrokh Nemati, Mehdi Nassaj, Majid Farhang, and Mahdieh Nassaj.

Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) is held annually in Dublin, Ireland around the Chinese Lunar New Year. Founded in 2012, the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) is an international acclaimed film festival. The festival also holds year-round screenings, talks & events.

MP/5369712